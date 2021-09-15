Kyrie Irving’s Cryptic Tweet About Taking Masks Off Has Twitter Confused

It may be the offseason, but Kyrie Irving‘s still got something to say.
The Brooklyn Net guard is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and making controversial comments that draw laughs and confusion from fans and haters alike. This time around, his comment came in the form of a tweet that read, “My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear.”
While the tweet is vague and doesn’t allude to what type of mask Irving is urging people to take off, people are already assuming. Given the fact that we’re in year 2 of a global pandemic, wearing face masks has been a huge tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, while vaccines are an even more safe-proof option.
This isn’t the first time Irving’s been involved in some mask controversy, as last season videos surfaced of the baller at what was reportedly a family event, not wearing a mask. The NBA took the situation so seriously back in January that they launched an investigation which led to him missing games against the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic.
Keep in mind that just days ago, Irving was spotted in LA watching a Sparks game, and he was clearly wearing a mask except for when he took a picture with a fan, so his words could be taken out of context.
However, Twitter is already questioning the timing of the tweet and its true meaning. Check out some of the best reactions below:
Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving's "My Mask Is Off" Comment
Adam silver about to slap a fine real quick no fear pic.twitter.com/TnbgdXDZqZ— Shannon Sharpe Burner➐ (@SSBurnerAct) September 15, 2021
Kyrie knows what he’s doing with this tweet 🤣— Michael Garcia (@MichaelGar93) September 15, 2021
Kyrie Irving remembering he hasn’t said something idiotic in a while: 👀 #NBA pic.twitter.com/hBz81KcdRC— insecure Al (@insecure_al) September 15, 2021
Kyrie Irving: "My mask is off. Now take yours off. No fear."— Bishop T.D. Frosted Flakes ♣ (he/him) (@MillyBeamen) September 15, 2021
The Vaccinated: pic.twitter.com/MV2ioLTUkn
Adam Silver reading this pic.twitter.com/UlO0Pppkd0— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@TheSASBurner) September 15, 2021
But my mask protects me from falling off the edge of the earth— Tom (@phialphasae) September 15, 2021
NOT YOU! pic.twitter.com/TdjfMmToGS— laugh a little. (@skyisoverit) September 15, 2021
They finna cancel Kyrie over a metaphor…. https://t.co/OuBLwJ5okB pic.twitter.com/H6OQDutfcl— ȶei (@notorioustei) September 15, 2021
Mfers gonna think he talking about Covid😭😭— Hi (@JB22STAN) September 15, 2021
i'm catching up here but...some of you are audacious enough to think you know what kyrie is talking about? i would never assume that.— bomani (@bomani_jones) September 15, 2021
Kevin Durant after having to listen to Kyrie Irving for a couple years: 👀 #NBA pic.twitter.com/kwKfeYbBRB— 4_luvadagame_24 (@ace_1985) September 15, 2021
Kyrie’s tweet was actually very simple… but yal are annoying and in the fake woke Olympics so…. Here we are… cool.— Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) September 15, 2021
Kyrie tweeting *this* metaphor at a time like this is perfect Kyrie lmao https://t.co/Jbvw2XsLTt— Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) September 15, 2021
