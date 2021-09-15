School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy League-Educated Black Mom’s Qualifications

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A woman who recently attended a school committee meeting in suburban Boston has apologized for questioning how a Black mother became a member and suggesting she was unqualified in a presumption that seemed based on nothing more than skin color.

Dr. Kenann McKenzie, an adjunct professor and Director of the Aspire Institute at Boston University’s Wheelock College who earned her PhD from Columbia University — an Ivy League school — also happens to be the only Black member of the school committee in Beverly, which is ab out 23 miles north of Boston.

MORE: Orchard Near Boston Apologizes For Calling Cops On Black Family Accused Of Stealing 6 Apples

But on Sept. 8, she was apparently nothing more than an unqualified Black woman who had no business being on a school committee, according to one woman at the meeting who did her best “Karen” impression to make it clear to everybody in attendance how privileged and entitled she felt on that fateful day.

That was when Donna Loiacano, identified by the Boston Globe as a local resident, voiced her objections to McKenzie being on the school committee and suggested it was only to address the panel’s lacking diversity.

“How does she get on the board?” Loiacano asked about McKenzie during the meeting, clearly not understanding the multiple ways parents can join the committee, which she called out of name.

Loiacano then asked if McKenzie was on the committee “because André Morgan’s here?” — a reference to the director of opportunity, access, and equity for Beverly Public Schools dripping with racist implications.

Loiacano said her main issue with McKenzie was that “she has to be voted on [the committee] by the public.” However, the truth of the matter is that Beverly school officials unanimously voted her into the position late last year to fill a vacancy, per city policy.

Another community resident raised a similar, baseless complaint about McKenzie’s qualifications for being on the school committee before the mayor of Beverly had to intervene.

“Neither you nor Ms. Loiacano are really showing any respect for Dr. McKenzie as a human being and as a member of our school committee,” Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill said to the man identified as Stephen Moloney. “I just want you to stop, Steve. Please.”

A deeper look at the situation revealed that Loiacano and the other resident actually took issue with the topic of critical race theory, the academic movement that has sparked countless other contentious encounters at school board and committee meetings across the country for months.

McKenzie said she felt the entire incident was “racially charged” and that she resented Loiacano’s initial question about how she got to be a member of the school committee.

“It is an added stress and burden to many people of color to have people stop you at the door and verify only you and no one else in the space,” McKenzie told the Salem News last week.

Loiacano told the Globe McKenzie accepted her apology.

“Although I do not want to keep talking about it, because I feel it would keep so much hate alive, possibly for many,” Loiacano said the Globe via text message. “I have extended a private apology to Dr. McKenzie which she kindly accepted. I wish her the best in her new position. For now I would really like to put this behind us, both Dr. McKenzie and myself, and move forward with my life.”

Berverly, which is more than 92% white and barely 2% Black, according to Census data, was the first place anything like that had ever happened to McKenzie, she said.

The town of Beverly rallied behind McKenzie on Tuesday.

The controversial school committee meeting came days after a Black couple claimed their family was racially profiled while picking apples at a farm in the town of Danvers, which is about three miles north of Beverly.

In that instance, Rev. Manikka Bowman — who is the vice-chair of the school committee in Cambridge — along with her husband, Jeff Myers, and their two young children were accused of stealing six whole apples from Connors Farm. The farm’s manager even called the police on the couple, which, they said, immediately took the side of the farm without taking into consideration how the couple’s kids, “in their apple-picking excitement, had picked up a few more apples than fit in the bag.”

Befoe Bowman and Myers were extended an opportunity to pay for the extra apples — an estimated cost of $4 — they were accused of stealing from an establishment where they paid “more than $100 on all-day admission, fruit picking as well as food and drinks” and contributed to a scholarship fund associated with Connors Farm.

Like Loiacano in Beverly, Connors Farm offered up an apology that may or may not be sincere.

Boston and its greater metropolitian area have long been dogged by a reputation for racism, especially against Black people. These two recent incidents — along with countless others — likely won’t do much to change folks’ opinions on that matter.

SEE ALSO:

‘Racist City’: Black Bostonians Lament Voters Passing Over African American Mayoral Candidates

Boston School Official Who Was ‘Sick Of’ The ‘White Racists’ Quits After Text Messages Leak

Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 15 photos Launch gallery Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine 1. Laila Ali Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Trey Burke Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Busta Rhymes Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Herman Cain Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Larry Elder Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Louis Farrakhan Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Thomas 'The Hitman' Hearns Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Dwight Howard Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. DJ Maseo from De La Soul Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Cam Newton Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Candace Owens Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. Pete Rock Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Kanye West Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Letitia Wright Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won't Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine [caption id="attachment_4208758" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lenox Hill Hospital Chair of Emergency Medicine Yves Duroseau receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Doctor Michelle Chester at Long Island Jewish Medical Center on December 14, 2020, in New Hyde Park on Long Island, New York. | Source: Scott Heins / Getty[/caption] Public health officials have said they need all hands on deck to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. But when those hands are attached to celebrities' Twitter fingers, there's no telling what kind of messages about the pandemic, let alone the vaccine, will be posted for their legions of loyal followers to heed blindly. And while prominent right-wing, conservative Republicans who are white have largely been the face of COVID-19 misinformation and vaccine hesitancy and skepticism, lately, there is a growing number of notable Black people have been similarly embracing a school of thought that questions not only the vaccine but also its true intentions, its effectiveness as well as the possibility of life-altering side effects; suspicions that have been widely and readily debunked as conspiracy theories. Athletes and entertainers who have millions of fans around the world have especially revealed themselves to be among the most outspoken when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. But it's far from just limited to them, as there are Black politicians, public figures and celebrities who are equally doing their part to cast doubt on the vaccine, which public health officials say is crucial to bringing the pandemic under control. In a similar yet decidedly different instance of the type of influence a celebrity and well-known people can wield, it wasn't that long ago when then-lame duck President Donald Trump and his cronies inspired a throng of angry and violent white supremacists to illegally break into the U.S. Capitol in a deadly act of treason. It was all based on misinformation that spread a "big lie." It's a little bit more complicated with similarly well-known people refusing to endorse the vaccine. Yes, like Jan. 6, their followers are listening and likely ready to heed their word, no matter how flawed. But unlike Jan. 6, the vaccine skepticism knows no political boundary. White conservatives may be the face of anti-vaxxers, but the truth is there are plenty of Black folks who are just as hesitant -- albeit likely not solely for politically motivated for reasons. A lot of those Black folks are highly recognizable and influential people, something that makes their hesitance to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine that much more confounding for public health officials urging vaccinations at all cost. But in the COVID-19 era with an unprecedented pandemic that is killing people of all ages and backgrounds and social statuses, the words about the vaccine from these famous Black folks may hit their fans and supporters a little different and allow them to more readily accept misinformation without doing any research for themselves. This below list couldn't possibly document every single instance of a notable Black person who won't publicly endorse the COVID-19 vaccine. Still, it would be naive to underestimate the reach of their collective words, no matter the topic.

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy League-Educated Black Mom’s Qualifications was originally published on newsone.com