HHW Gaming: Razer Launches Its Most Advanced Controller Ever, The WOLVERINE V2 CHROMA Pro

Turtle Beach impressed us with The Recon, the company’s first stab at a game controller. Now, Razer has just launched a brand new pro controller for the Xbox and PC.

Thursday (Sep.16), Razer announced the launch of its most advanced controller ever, the Wolverine V2 Chroma. The controller works on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles and PC and is a culmination of “competitive excellence and R&D” from the company’s PC peripheral lines packed into the Wolverine V2 Chroma.

The controller features Razer’s Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad that supply the user with “super-fast actuation and response times.” There are also 6 additional multi-function Buttons and interchangeable Thumbstick Caps (Including extra dome and taller recessed thumbstick).

Like The Recon, the Wolverine V2 Chroma also features back triggers, The Recon has two, but the Wolverine V2 Chroma has four plus two top bumpers.

The controller features a Hair-Trigger Mode with Trigger Stop-Switches that will give the user competitive advantages and help take their gaming to another level. It also features a new L-Shaped design and fulcrum with a Full-Coverage Wraparound Grip powered by Razer Chroma RGB.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro Controller is available now for purchase and was launched alongside Razer’s new Huntsman V2 and Huntsman V2 TKL gaming keyboards.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma costs $149.99, while the Huntsman V2 will run you $199. Gamers can purchase both peripherals on Razer’s website and store locations.

