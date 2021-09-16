Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans hopeful of a reunion between Hip-Hop’s ageless former couple finally have closure after Ashanti reveals she’s not interested in reuniting with her ex, Nelly,— and for a good reason.

While chatting things up with Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and Remy Ma for a post-Verzuz recap, Ashanti revealed that she has no interest in reconciling with her ex of 11-years due to being in a relationship.

“Listen, there’s nothing happening,” Ashanti said. “Now look, this is the crazy part. I had no idea he was gonna be there and I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or something? So, I didn’t know what to expect. I seen him move you out the way,” she added with a laugh.

After seeing Nelly’s beeline for a hug while onstage during the Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz battle, coupled with the recent news that he and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson had broken up, caused fans to storm social media with posts calling for a romantic reconciliation. Even Ja Rule added to the hype by jokingly stating that there’s “still something there,” prompting Ashanti to reveal the main reason behind the denial.

“Listen, I wasn’t expecting it. And that’s the crazy thing! I seen his eyes get big and I didn’t know what was gonna happen. I didn’t know what to expect. It was positive,” Ashanti said. Ja added, “You know, Nelly’s single now.” Ashanti quickly retorted, “Yeah, but I ain’t! So…”

Nelly also weighed in on the reconciliation rumor while speaking with Big Tigger stating that he only walked over to say “what up to everybody.”

“It wasn’t like that, I said what up to everybody bro,” Nelly said. “I didn’t want any uncomfortable feelings, it was a night of celebration so I was only saying ‘what up.’ I said ‘what up’ to everybody, but of course, they didn’t catch that.”

Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing She’s Booed Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: