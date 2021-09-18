CASSIUS Summer Movie Guide: Why The Idris Elba & Viola Davis-Led “Suicide Squad” Needs To Be In Your Queue

Summer may be winding down, but there are still a few flicks you have to see.

And if you’re a fan of action movies, then there’s no excuse for you not to be a fan of the latest Suicide Squad movie.

The movie serves as a standalone sequel to the 2016 title of the same name and stars big names like Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. It’s also similar to its namesake in that Davis’ character puts together two top-notch teams comprised of Belle Reve inmates who are willing to help out on missions in exchange for their lengthy sentences getting cut down. But of course, dealing with the suicide squad is never easy, so dangerous mishaps ensue.

We got the homies Mouse Jones and Gray Rizzy to chop it up about DC Comics’ latest installment, beginning with there overall thoughts on the film.

“What I loved most about this was that James Gunn, who originally directed Guardians of The Galaxy for Marvel, came over to DC. Then he put his spin on the Suicide Squad,” Mouse Jones said.

On the other hand, it wasn’t such an easy watch for Rizzy.

“It’s about how the Suicide Squad is set to take out an evil starfish named Starro. I liked the movie; I thought the cinematography was great. But it actually took me three times to get through the movie,” admitted Rizzy.

Director James Gunn wasn’t the only one to jump from Marvel over to DC, as Idris Elba did as well to led his team as an assassin named Bloodsport.

“They did a couple of things that Marvel doesn’t necessarily do unless it was Deadpool. There was blood. There was gore. There was killing. But, there was still a lot of comedy that was in it,” added Rizzy.

Find out how the guys thought Viola Davis did in her role as Amanda Waller, the comparison between Idris Elba and Will Smith, and more in the latest episode of the CASSIUS Summer Movie Guide up top.

