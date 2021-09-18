Dope & Reasonably Priced Kicks From Jordan Brand, Nike & ASICS On GOAT

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The weekend is here, and it’s time to do some sneaker shopping!

Did you miss out on the Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” on SNKRS? Well, don’t fret. We found some kicks on GOAT, your favorite online sneaker marketplace, that should help you get over the blues of not getting that “GOT EM” notification and not put a severe dent in your bank accounts.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Metallic Gold”

We know Air Jordan 1 Mid is usually just that MID, but there are people out there who rock them proudly, and we don’t want them to feel left out. The “Metallic Gold” silhouette will grab folk’s attention when you put them on for self-explanatory reasons. As of right now on GOAT, you can scoop most sizes under retail price. You can’t beat that.

Undefeated x Air Force 1 Low SP ‘Dunk vs. Air Force 1’

We found another Air Force 1 Low x Undefeated collaboration for you to get your hands on. This particular shoe is the third style in the LA retailer’s ‘Dunk vs. AF-1’ series, combining different materials found on Nike’s signature sneakers from the ‘90s and 2000s. The sneaker is sitting on GOAT, waiting to be copped by you around retail price. A definite steal if you ask us.

ASICS Gel Lyte 3 OG “Ivory”

ASICS are well-known for their comfort more than their style, BUT the ASICS Gel Lyte 3 OG “Ivory” is a perfect shoe to just throw on if you’re going to chill for the weekend. All of the popular sizes are benefiting from a price cut, making the Gel Lyte 3 OG “Ivory” a great find on GOAT.

Puma Butter Goods x Basket Vintage ‘Rooibos Tea’

Nothing slaps more than a classic pair of PUMA Suedes, and these Butter Goods x Basket Vintage ‘Rooibo Tea’ are no exception. Right now, you can hop on GOAT to cop you a pair that is just slightly over retail, with most sizes costing about $93 excluding shipping and handling.

Happy shopping.

