Crocs is having its best sales year ever in its nearly two-decade history, and the company is enjoying endorsements from Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Post Malone. Today, Crocs is announcing a “yummy” limited run collab with Hidden Valley Ranch, and R&B artist Saweetie is promoting the shoes with a contest for the opportunity to buy them.

The Crocs x Hidden Valley clogs are appropriately colored like ranch dressing, and the condiment company’s logo is on the strap’s rivet, too. And to add some finishing touches, the shoes come with Jibbitz charms in the shapes of burgers, tacos, chicken, carrots, celery, french fries, a bottle of Hidden Vallery Ranch, and more.

In celebration of the collab, Crocs and Hidden Valley Ranch launched a giveaway thtoughSaweetie’s Instagram. The Cali rapper invited fans to enter the contest by clicking the link in her bio or Instagram stories. Once there, residents of Chicago, Los Angeles or New York have a chance at a special delivery; including a fresh pizza, Hidden Valley Ranch, and a pair of the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs Classic Clogs.

Saweetie also hinted that she’s got more merchandise planned with Crocs, as part of her IG caption read, “I’m giving away something yummy to celebrate this collab, and stay tuned for some other fun I’ve been working on with Crocs” alongside a winking emoji.

Go to Crocs.com right now for the chance to dip your toes in the creamiest shoes of 2021 since the contest ends Monday, September 20 at noon EST.

Saweetie Turns Her Food Obsession Into A Collaboration With Crocs & Hidden Valley Ranch was originally published on cassiuslife.com

