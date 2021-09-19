5 Times Jada Pinkett-Smith Was #StyleGoals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to the stunning and super talented, Jada Pinkett-Smith! Today (September 18) marks the actress’ 50th birthday and to celebrate her milestone year, she threw a retro roller skating party with friends and family at “Jada’s Roller Rink.” According to Yahoo, attendees of the event included family friend Jordyn Woods and her NBA baller boyfriend, Karl Anthony-Towns, Jada’s son Jaden and stepson Trey and of course, her hubby Will Smith. She took to Instagram Stories to share videos and photos of the roller skating party, captioning Story, “I rolled into 50 like…”

But her big roller skating party isn’t the only way the Girl’s Trip star is celebrating her birthday. She also recently taped a very special episode of The Red Table Talk in honor of her 50th alongside celebs like Mariah Carey and Angela Basset. The “Jada’s Surprise 50th Birthday Celebration” episode of Red Table Talk airs next week and according to Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, it’s set to include “superstars, precious gifts… it’s an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style.”

Until then, we’re celebrating the veteran actress in the best way we know how – by looking back at some of our favorite looks! Here are five times Jada Pinkett-Smith was our style goals!

The Blonde Baldie

Jada is known for rocking her short haircuts to perfection and this look is absolutely one of our favorites. As this became her signature look in the 1990s, she paved the way for Black women to feel confident in wearing their hair short, bald, and blonde.

The 1999 Grammy Awards

In 1999, Jada arrived at the Grammys looking like a golden statue wearing a gold, satin cut-out gown with a matching head wrap. She paired the look with knee-high, strap-up, black heels and showed off her post-baby body by serving toned abs, arms, and legs.

The Black Asymmetrical Bob

Jada is the queen of the switch up and in 2016, she attended a Chanel fashion show in Paris rocking this beautifully laid, black asymmetrical bob that framed her face to perfection. Since we’re so used to seeing the actress rocking her short, blonde hair, the black look was a nice chance and proved that she can do both!

2016 Paris Fashion Week

Also in Paris for 2015 Paris Fashion Week, the Red Table Talk host showed off her toned body in this all-black look. She wore her hair dark and slicked back with subtle makeup and a bright, bold look.

The Buzzcut Baldie

Most recently, Jada took to Instagram to reveal her latest look – a completely shaved bald head encouraged by her daughter, Willow Smith. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT… my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she captioned the big reveal. Her new look proves that her beauty is indeed timeless and that she can do no wrong!

Happy Birthday, Jada Pinkett-Smith!

