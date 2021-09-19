Black Organizers Warn Against Underestimating Low Turnout At Justice For J6 Rally

Early Saturday, a small group gathered in Washington D.C. to express support for those trapped in a web of accountability after the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol. While this isn’t the first attempt to reframe the attack on the capitol as something other than insurrection, disregarding the low turnout event could be a mistake.
Journalist Chuck Modiano pointed out the disconnect in viewing small turnout as an indication of lack of support. Challenging Rep. Ted Lieu’s assertion to the contrary, Modiano noted several reasons for the small numbers, including white supremacist groups advising people not to go.
“We should not underestimate the fascist movement which no longer needs Trump,” tweeted Modiano.
Modiano has spent countless hours documenting protests and other incidents across the capital city, a prominent fixture on the District of Columbia’s justice beat. (Follow Modiano’s work here).
Speaking with several counter-protesters gathered, Modiano was able to spotlight perspectives generally not elevated in the mainstream media.
Sean Michael Love, founder and editor of Black House News, was on the scene and told Modiano that fascists and white supremacists could not be allowed to think they have a “foothold” in cities like D.C. (Find out more about Black House News here).
“If they’re the ones disturbing the peace of those who want to live/exist in a society that’s anti-racist, anti-fascist, if they’re here to disrupt that peace, we have to make sure we disrupt theirs and disrupt their intentions,” said Love. “We got to make sure that their attention and their attention is directed towards the counter-protesters and not the civilians.”
Part of the feeling to protect civilians like hospitality workers and homeless people stems from prior incidents of white supremacists attacking people in Washington D.C. over the past year.
“You can’t let the nation’s capital city that is majority Black, right, become a place where okay anytime while neo-nazis are coming around, we have to stay inside the house,” Love continued. “No, we should be the city that comes out whenever we want, party whenever we want, walk the streets, go to any part that we want to.”
Echoing the need to confront fascism, organizer Lexi Cali told Modiano that ignoring these events will not make them go away.
“There’s this liberal myth that when fascists like the proud boys, or the Oathkeepers, or MAGA supporters come out that we should just ignore them,” Caly said. “When people say ignore it, and it’ll go away, not only is it a lie, it removes the culpability that they have to this issue. We all have a responsibility for these social issues that are growing in our cities, because when we ignore it.”
Another local D.C. protestor described their distrust of the media and how framing anti-racist/anti-fascist protestors as a problem or on the same level as white supremacists makes them feel unsafe.
“We’re not a terrorist organization,” they explained. “We literally just want to be able to live our lives and not be attacked by actual terrorists who stormed the Capitol.”
In a comment seemingly directed at media, including outlets like the Washington Post, the protestor said leaving open-ended stories that could make it seem like anti-racist/anti-fascist are the actual problem.
“We don’t really feel safe around you,” they continued. “We don’t feel protected, and we definitely don’t feel like the truth is going to get sent out.”
1. Miami airport violence
1 of 32
Last night at Miami Int’l Airport. Another FL anti-masker covidiot. (Strong language). pic.twitter.com/kO18bBFPTb— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2021
2. Floyd Ray Roseberry
2 of 32
NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021
Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol.
Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl
3. Jeffrey Nicholas
3 of 32
Jeffrey Nicholas, a white man shot and killed two police officers and injured a city worker in Texas before he was able to be safely apprehended without law enforcement resorting to using lethal force.https://t.co/sLhFwxZHgg pic.twitter.com/yWd0XUg7Og— NewsOne (@newsone) May 13, 2021
4. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 4 of 32
5. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 5 of 32
6. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 6 of 32
7. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 7 of 32
8. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 8 of 32
9. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
9 of 32
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
10. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
10 of 32
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
11. White suspect physically attacking officer
11 of 32
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
12. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 12 of 32
13. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
13 of 32
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
14. West Hollywood shooter14 of 32
15. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 15 of 32
16. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 16 of 32
17. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People17 of 32
18.18 of 32
19. Mark Boisey
19 of 32
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
20. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 20 of 32
21. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
21 of 32
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
22. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 22 of 32
23. Amber Guyger
23 of 32
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
24. James Holmes
24 of 32
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
25. Michael Mattioli
25 of 32
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
26. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 26 of 32
27. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
27 of 32
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
28. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
28 of 32
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
29. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...29 of 32
30. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...30 of 32
31. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
31 of 32
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕓𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
32. Grady Wayne Wilkes32 of 32
