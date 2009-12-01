Midday Drama: Tuesday

Dear JJ,

I am so frustrated with my 13 year old niece. My sister called me last week and told me that she is falling 4 classes, not showing up for tudoring, and all she does is talk about boys. Her mom has done the best that she can…her other kids are very smart and active at school but my neice just has no desire to do anything! She is always on facebook talking about boys and talking about her no good friends. I really feel like I should do something but I am not sure what. I don’t have any kids so I don’t know how to approach her but I just know that if this little girl doesn’t get it together she is destine to be pregnant before her senior year or worst. Can you give me some advice?

Candy

