Chico bean Talks Headlining Hometown Show, Losing His Mother, Growing Up In DC, His Future + More

The DMV’s own Chico Bean stopped by the mobile Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry! The comedian just stepped on the stage of his headlining tour in his hometown, I caught his reaction and how it felt. The Wild n Out star discussed his journey, being raised in Washington D.C., Losing his mother. What is the star doing next? You have to watch the full interview to see. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on THAT!

Chico bean Talks Headlining Hometown Show, Losing His Mother, Growing Up In DC, His Future + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

