The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2021 Emmy Awards

As the award show season wraps up, the 2021 Emmys made headlines last night.

Whether it was the lack of people of color winning in the main categories or Netflix titles taking home a lot of hardware, the Cedric The Entertainer-hosted award show piqued just about everyone’s interest and gave you a few new shows to add to your queue. But before you pick what you’re going to binge this weekend, remember that before the actual ceremony, the celebrities stepped out for the red carpet and put together some outfits.

We rounded up some of our favorites and some looks we weren’t too happy with. So take a look at our choices below and let us know if you were feeling your favorites actors’ outfits or if they got caught lacking.

