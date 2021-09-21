Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

True Religion launched 19 years ago, and the fashion label enjoyed its high noon in the early aughts. The brand eventually went the way of its contemporaries like Ed Hardy, Von Dutch, and Izod. However, after waning popularity and some financial struggles, the company began a rebrand in 2015 and named NBA superstar Russell Westbrook as its campaign creative director. Now, there are hints of a possible collab with Supreme, and the collection might drop before the end of 2021.

Skateboarder Tyshawn Jones was in New York on Sunday for the unveiling of a mural outside of his restaurant Taste So Good, and the 2018 Thrasher Skater of the Year was sporting a purple hoodie with both the Supreme and True Religion logos on the front.

The partnership would be a massive boost for True Religion, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020 and successfully emerged six months later. True Religion CEO Michael Buckley also revealed that the company has also spent the past 15 months revamping its website so that it connects with its target audiences across different generations.

“We’re focusing on getting the right influencers, who are wearing the products and talking about them,” he told Forbes in March of this year. “Our Gen Z customer is on TikTok, YouTube, and we have Millennials on Instagram… We believe more in micro-influencers that have up to a couple million followers.”

The Supreme x True Religion collection would be right on time for the “nostalgia cycle,” and the retro fashion of flamboyant graphic tees and trucker hats should make for fun stocking stuffers come this winter. Neither company has officially confirmed the deal, but multiple outlets report the gear should be ready for sale “later this season.”

Supreme and True Religion Might Collaborate on Throwback Collection Later This Year was originally published on cassiuslife.com

