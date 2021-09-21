SpotEmGottEm’s Lawyer Gives Update As He Continues Recovery From Drive-By Shooting

As SpotEmGottEm recovers from gunshot wounds suffered during a drive-by shooting in Miami last Friday (September 17), his lawyer is informing the public and clarifying information originally presented to the public.

The Miami Herald reported the rapper was shot in the hip, disputing original reporting from TMZ who said the “Beat Box” rapper was hit in both legs. A passenger in the backseat, however, was hit in both legs and is expected to survive. The Dodge Charger SpotEmGottEm was traveling in was struck 22 times by gunfire, according to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho.

“He said a car pulled up next to him and he heard gunshots,” Camacho said.

The same day as the shooting, the rapper’s lawyer Raven Liberty informed the public he was in stable condition and he was a victim, not a participant in the shooting.

“He is alive, most importantly,” she said. “This was not a shootout. He was a victim of a drive-by shooting.”

According to authorities, the rapper pulled over not long after the shooting and called law enforcement. Initial reports stated the rapper was in critical condition and he’d been shot five times.

In July, SpotEmGottEm was arrested on felony gun charges in Florida after authorities claimed the rapper was part of an incident in June in Miami. Police apprehended the 19-year-old rapper inside a hotel room where he laid next to an AK-47 assault rifle. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact.

