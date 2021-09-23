Billie Eilish Officially Unveils Her 100% Vegan Air Jordan Collaboration

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Songstress Billie Eilish has a pair of special Air Jordan kicks coming out at the end of this month. The footwear reflects her love of the sneaker line, offbeat flair, and commitment to sustainable fashion. She confirmed the news with an IG post and captioned it as follows: “i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these…”

Sneaker News reported on the Billie Eilish x Jordan collab back in June and previewed her version of the Air Jordan 1 KO. The second sneaker in the collection has now been revealed as the Air Jordan 15. Both her takes are completely vegan and incorporate a minimum of 20% recycled materials in their construction.

“I’ve always loved Jordan, and it was such a crazy surreal, exciting, overwhelming experience to create these. Like a big part of that was the sustainability aspect,” Eilish said in a video explaining the partnership. “You can make cool sh-t, and you don’t have to be wasteful.”

Eilish used a monochromatic scheme for the AJKO 1, all green, and with her Blohsh emblem on the tongue instead of the usual Nike Swoosh, and she raved about their appeal to everyone. “I love how they feel,” she said. “You can kinda do anything in them. They’re gender-neutral, which I really love. You can be whoever and whatever you want with these, and with any shoe. Because that’s your right, and that’s always something I would talk about with my shoes.”

The AJ 15 debuted in 1999, after Michael Jordan’s second retirement from the NBA. It was inspired by NASA’s X-15 fighter jet, but the shoe’s design was a bit too radical for most sneakerheads. It was considered one of Tinker Hatfield’s few flops, but that didn’t deter Eilish from taking on the challenge. “This is not a popular shoe,” she acknowledged, “and I don’t give a f***. Because what you feel about something that you love deeply, is all that matters in the world.”

The debut entries to the Billie Eilish x Jordan collection will be available via her online merch store on Monday, September 27. Fans will also be able to purchase them through the SNKRS app three days later.

