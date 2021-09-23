Rihanna Teases Fans With A Steamy Snippet Of The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Which Debuts This Friday

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The end of this week promises some sexy fashion, high-profile celebrities, and great music simultaneously, and we can’t wait. The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 debuts this Friday, September 24th on Amazon Prime Video with the collection hitting Amazon Fashion that same day. Rihanna posted a snippet of what’s to be expected at the show and the words steamy, hot, and exotic all come to mind after viewing the video. This is going to be good!

Vol.1 and Vol. 2 of the shows, which weren’t streamed live for fans, both received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Choreography so we are quite sure that Rihanna raised the bar for Vol. 3. While we anticipate the fashions Savage X Fenty will be presenting, we are also excited about the music performances and notable celebrity appearances. If you were blessed with a chance to view footage of the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 shows, then you are aware of the A-list stars Rihanna is known for gathering. For instance, Lizzo, Willow Smith, Demi Moore, and Paris Hilton were just a few superstars who modeled Savage X Fenty lingerie alongside Rihanna in the Vol. 2 show.

This year proves to be the same with high-profile celebrity models such as the Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Alek Wek, and Adriana Lima just to name a few. Music performances for the show include Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, BIA, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

Fans who have an existing subscription to Amazon Prime will be able to view the show on the streaming service this Friday September 24th. The collection will be available to the public via Amazon Fashion on this day as well.

