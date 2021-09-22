News
Slur-Happy Country Star Morgan Wallen Falls Short On $500K Apology For Using N-Word

Earlier this year, Morgan Wallen saw a ripple in his reputation as one of country music’s biggest sensations after the release of a viral clip that exposed his use of the N-Word during a dispute with some now-former Black neighbors.

After publicly pledging on Good Morning America this past summer to make a $500,000 donation towards Black organizations and activism groups, it now looks like that may have simply been a PR stunt in the form of empty promises.

 

The Black Music Action Coalition gave a statement to Rolling Stone, admitting that the portion of money they’ve received so far “seems exceptionally misleading” compared to the $500K that was mentioned in the GMA interview that name-dropped BMAC specifically. Rolling Stone even went as far as to contact 56 other Black-led or Black-founded charities on a state, regional and/or national scale. As expected, none reported getting any kind of monetary donation from Wallen or his team.

Here’s some background info on the moment that caused his current cancellation — or not? — via RS:

“On February 2nd, the country superstar was caught on tape saying that racial slur. In subsequent days, his label, Big Loud Records, “suspended” his contract — though the actual consequences of this action, if any, were never revealed — before lifting the suspension in May. Radio conglomerates and streaming services pulled his music from hundreds of stations and playlists. Country music network CMT removed his videos. (A source close to the situation confirms the network has not re-added his clips.) His booking agent, WME, dropped him as a client (a source close to the situation confirms that Wallen remains off their roster), and the Academy of Country Music deemed Wallen ineligible for this year’s ACM Awards. The Country Music Association also disqualified him for any individual categories at their upcoming awards, but he did earn a collaborative nomination for Album of the Year.

But in the days and weeks following the racial-slur controversy, Wallen saw his sales skyrocket. The singer’s album sales increased 1,220 percent the day after the video’s release, while his song sales were up 327 percent, according to Alpha Data, the data analytics provider that powers the Rolling Stone Charts. Dangerous: The Double Album topped the RS Album Charts for 10 weeks straight, including six weeks following the incident, and remains one of the biggest-selling albums of 2021, beating out pop stalwarts Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles. (Billboard estimated that in the nine days following the video’s surfacing, Wallen generated more than $2 million in revenue.)”

BMAC says they received $165,000 from Wallen back in April, although they believe he’s not properly using his platform to support any kind of anti-racism endeavors. Rolling Stone found that Morgan has been doing charity concerts and shows for months now, raising $725,000 for victims of the Humphreys County flood in Tennessee just two weeks ago, but has made virtually no attempt to give that same love to the community he offended the most. It’s worth noting that Seth England, CEO of Big Loud, says they were the ones dispersing the $500K on Warren’s behalf.

Does Morgan Wallen have any obligation to do right by the Black community? Sound off and let us know your thoughts!

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It’s been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again this past weekend to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd’s death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that’s infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation’s capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It’s forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It’s also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

Slur-Happy Country Star Morgan Wallen Falls Short On $500K Apology For Using N-Word  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

