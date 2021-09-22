Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Companies Aren’t Drug Testing Due To Labor Shortage

A new survey done by staffing firm ManpowerGroup shows that out of more than 45,000 employers around 4,050 of them have admitted to eliminating drug testing to ‘attract and retain in-demand talent.’

Keep in mind that this data includes employers from 43 countries meaning employers around the world are trying to appeal to more applicants in the wake of a pandemic and a major labor shortage.”

“The global talent shortage shows no sign of slowing, with 69 percent of employers reporting difficulty filling roles,” the survey’s executive summary reads. “The employment outlook is optimistic, particularly for employers that are prepared to adapt to a new world of work and offer incentives to attract and retain the talent they need.”

Amazon made headlines earlier this year after announcing a change in its policy by removing marijuana from the company’s screening program.

What do you think about more companies doing away with drug tests?

