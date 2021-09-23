Domani Harris Talks New Album ‘SkyDive,’ His Dating Interests, Does He Have a Baby?!?! + More!

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Leah Henry welcomed back lyricist Domani Harris back to the Lemonade Stand for the release of his latest project “Skydive.” The rapper talked about his newest album and talk Leah song through song to break down the album. Domani has a great future ahead, the music speaks for itself. Does he have a little Domani out here in the world?! Watch the full interview for the Lemonade!

