No Surprise: Jennifer Hough Receiving Death Threats From Nicki Minaj’s Fans Following ‘The Real’ Interview

No one should be surprised by this fan base’s behavior.

Following her powerful interview on The Real on Wednesday (Sept.22) detailing the harassment she has received from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, Jennifer Hough has revealed that she has been receiving death threats from Minaj’s loyal fanbase.

Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, revealed to TMZ that Hough has been receiving numerous “disturbing direct messages,” some of them including threats from Minaj’s Barbz. Blackburn confirmed to the celebrity gossip site it all started immediately after the interview aired on The Real.

TMZ obtained screenshots of the messages, and they are full of insults, with some fans wishing death upon her. There was also a concerning tweet that shared Hough’s personal contact information TMZ reports. Blackburn says these threats further reinforced why Hough had to constantly move and change her phone number to avoid harassment like she is experiencing now.

Nicki Minaj has been in the headlines a lot lately, thanks in large part to her headass tweet claiming a friend of her cousin suffered significant side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine that made him impotent and saw his testicles become inflamed. Many believe Minaj’s focus on the vaccine was misdirecting to take the attention away from her husband’s legal woes. Petty is currently waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in NY in 1995. He served prison time and was ordered to register as a sex offender. Hough slapped The Pettys with a lawsuit in August, accusing them of harassing her in an attempt to silence her.

Nicki Minaj has been radio silent since the fallout from her ballsy tweet. The last time we heard from her was in a ridiculous rant she shared on Instagram Live. She needs to hop back on social media to reel in her crazy fans. They already showed how loyal to a fault they were when they held a protest in front of the CDC in Atlanta, claiming Minaj was correct to share that ridiculous vaccine misinformation.

