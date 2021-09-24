Jordyn Woods Debuts A Platinum Blonde Do In A Sexy Pink Mini Dress

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Some of our favorite celebrity women are Libras and celebrating birthdays in September and October. Jordyn Woods kicked off her birthday celebration early in a sexy crystal dress that broke the internet and now the model-turned-actress is killing us softly in a new platinum blonde do in a pink mini dress and Judith Leiber “Donut Strawberry Sprinkles” clutch that retails at $4,195.

Jordyn, who graced the cover of our first annual “Fashion Issue,” turned 24-years-old on September 24th and has been lighting up our timelines before, during and after. Despite her cheeky caption, “donuts are my guilty pleasure what’s yours?” Jordyn recently made headlines for launching a new workout app FrstPlace. The rising star made headlines after posting a before and after photos of her head-turning figure.

“I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere,” she wrote.

Fans and critics accused the influencer of having plastic surgery to achieve her “after” look. Her boyfriend, NBA baller, Karl-Anthony Towns quickly came to her defense.

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?” Towns questioned on Twitter. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the internet run her life, she went out the [sic] put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!”

However Jordyn reached her goal weight is her business. Sis looks TF good. Happy Birthday and Happy Libra season!

