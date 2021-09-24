Former UFC Champion Jon “Bones” Jones Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones was arrested on Friday (September 24th) on domestic violence charges. The news was first reported by TMZ Sports. Law enforcement officials tell TMZ Jones, 34 was arrested in Las Vegas on misdemeanor domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, which is a felony in the state of Nevada.

There are no details on the reasoning behind the arrest as of yet however, Jones is behind bars. Jones has been in trouble with the law on multiple occasions. In 2012, Jones was arrested on DUI charges. In 2015, Jones pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and was sentenced to supervised probation. In 2019, Jones was arrested on battery charges after a cocktail waitress said Jones slapped her, put her in a chokehold and kissed her on the neck. He pled no contest and received a 90-day deferred sentence.

Last year, Jones pled guilty to the DWI charge in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was sentenced to four days house arrest, one year of supervised probation and a minimum of 90 days of outpatient therapy

Jones is in Las Vegas because his 2013 legendary fight with fellow UFC Lightweight Alexander Gustafsson is being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Source | TMZ

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Tears into “Con Artist” Conor McGregor After UFC 257 Loss

RELATED: Social Media Star Addison Rae Out As UFC Reporter After Dry Snitching On Herself