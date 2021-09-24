National
HomeNational

Data Shows U.S. Grants Asylum To Haitians Less Than Any Other Nationality

While the data doesn't provide any context, immigration advocates placed the blame squarely on one thing: Anti-Black racism.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
HAITI-US-MEXICO-MIGRATION

Expelled Haitian migrants arrive from Texas at the airport in Port au Prince on September 19, 2021. | Source: RICHARD PIERRIN / Getty

Despite a seemingly neverending string of tragedies that have left its people desperate for help, data shows that the U.S. grants asylum to Haitian migrants and refugees at the lowest rate among people from any other nationality who are similarly seeking refuge.

While that fact has long been known, a new Associated Press report offered damning proof by crunching data to underscore how unwilling the U.S. has been to accept Haitians seeking refuge even as the Caribbean nation reels from devastating earthquakes, gang violence and political instability.

MORE: Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti

Now, after the world witnessed the brutality Haitian migrants faced from Border Patrol when trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S., American officials have unwittingly emphasized the truth behind the AP’s data with a confusing policy to expel the migrants before reversing that stance and moving to house them in a camp in Guantanamo Bay, which is notably in Cuba.

From October 2018 through June 2021, the dates with the most recent data available, the U.S. granted asylum to fewer than 5% of Haitian asylum-seekers. To be sure, that means that just 194 Haitians were granted asylum over that time period out of more than 4,200 people. That’s the lowest rate out of 84 countries.

Conversely, on the other end of the spectrum, the U.S. granted asylum over that same time period to more than 1,400 Nepalis out of nearly 2,300 applications for an acceptance rate of almost 62%, the highest of all nations.

While the data doesn’t provide any context, immigration advocates placed the blame squarely on one thing: Anti-Black racism.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

US Customs and Border Protection agents guard the entrance to the Del Rio International Bridge, which is closed temporarily after an influx of migrants, at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on September 17, 2021. | Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

“Black immigrants live at the intersection of race and immigration and, for too long, have fallen through the cracks of red tape and legal loopholes,” Yoliswa Cele, the National Director of Narrative & Media at UndocuBlack Network, told the Associated Press. “Now through the videos capturing the abuses on Haitians at the border, the world has now seen for itself that all migrants seeking a better tomorrow aren’t treated equal when skin color is involved.”

Amara Enyia, who focuses on policy for the Movement for Black Lives, echoed Cele’s sentiment.

“A lot of times in the immigration debate, Black people are erased and Black immigrants are erased from the conversation,” Enyia said.

The U.S. and Haiti have had a complicated relationship dating back more than a century and was all but cemented after America invaded and began occupying the Black nation in 1915.

That very real history has likely helped inform past and current U.S. immigration policies, especially as it concerned Haitians and granting their refugees asylum.

Fast-forward to 2021 and the U.S. decided it was a good idea to expel — not deport, according to the semantics from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — Haitian migrants who had gathered in Texas seeking asylum back to their homeland, which is fresh off a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that followed the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Haitian Migrants Reportedly Freed On ‘Very Large Scale’ As U.S. Shamed Into Stopping Deportations

Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane Is Happening To Haitian Migrants Being Removed From Texas

HAITI-LES CAYES-EARTHQUAKE-DEATH TOLL

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

85 photos Launch gallery

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

Continue reading Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

[caption id="attachment_4187182" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Haitians load a truck with medical gear flown in from the United States at Antoine Simon airport after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 19, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti. | Source: Richard Pierrin / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 19 Originally published on Aug. 15 Rebuilding efforts have officially begun in Haiti as rescues and recoveries continue following last weekend's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean nation. Photos and video coming from Haiti underscore the extent of damage and pain as the Caribbean nation was already reeling from a series of natural and political disasters. The death toll leaped to more than 2,100 people and Axios reported that Haitians were growing angry over a lack of aid. On top of that, the number of injured people grew to more than 12,000 and tens of thousands of people were left without homes, which were destroyed in the earthquake on Saturday. https://twitter.com/patrickgaspard/status/1428091737625464839?s=20 One local judge questioned the Haitian government's role in the disaster following the earthquake during an interview with Reuters. "As a judge, I must not have a political opinion. But as a man, as a man concerned about the situation of my country, nothing is working," Pierre Cenel, a judge in Les Cayes, said. "They didn't do anything to prepare for this disaster." https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1427760398925697028?s=20 Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported that nearly 2,000 people were killed from the earthquake and nearly 10,000 others were injured, according to NPR. https://twitter.com/JamesClayton5/status/1427829597031354375?s=20 But there is still hope as at least 16 people who were alive were pulled from the rubble of a United Nations building on Tuesday. By that same token, at least nine people who died were also pulled from that same rubble. Aside from rescue and recovery efforts, Haitian officials are also turning their attention to a growing homelessness problem because of the earthquake. https://twitter.com/Mvmnt4BlkLives/status/1427682936439115778?s=20 Serge Chéry, a South Department government official, told the Haitian Times that at least 30,000 tents were needed to house those who have lost their homes. Chéry also stressed the need for more machinery and equipment to help dig survivors from out of the rubble. Complicating matters was the heavy rains that began falling from Tropical Storm Grace. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 people were reported dead and at least 6,900 others sustained injuries from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier -- exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month's assassination of Haiti's president. https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a "Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses" and predicted, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that "Past red alerts have required a national or international response." https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday's earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) -- conditional asylum with an expiration date -- following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to "not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday's earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20

Data Shows U.S. Grants Asylum To Haitians Less Than Any Other Nationality  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Data Shows U.S. Grants Asylum To Haitians Less…

 6 hours ago
09.24.21
Photos
Close