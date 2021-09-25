Nicki Minaj Steps Out In Purple Ombré Knee Length Wig

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to debuting hot new looks, Nicki Minaj has done it again! Last night, the rapper posed up on Instagram looking pretty in purple, blue, and pink in a colorful look that instantly made us think of unicorns. She wore a matching blue Chanel shirt and leggings and paired them with pink furry slide-in heels. Although she wore minimal jewelry, they definitely made a statement as she bracelets, rings, and a blinged-out anklet that we couldn’t keep our eyes off of. Per usual, her makeup was flawless and accentuated her natural beauty, but it was her hair that really made the statement! Rocking a gorgeous purple, ombré wig, Nicki struck her best pose as the ends of the long wig draped the floor.

And earlier today, the rapper shared another picture of her fly outfit and trendy wig on Instagram, this time swapping her pink shoes for a pair of black sandals. Instead of squatting down, in this image, Nicki stood up so we could really see just how long that wig is. She flicked it up with rapper Lil Baby, adding the caption “ 2 hard @lilbaby.”

But while Nicki is busy showing off looks on the ‘Gram, Twitter is not letting her off the hook for the recent controversy she’s involved herself in, which has caused her to trend on the Internet for days. Two weeks ago, the rapper initially made headlines for her public hesitancy over vaccinations and for some of the trolling she spread on social media. And just last week, the Trinidadian-born entertainer was the talk of social media again after the daytime talk show, The Real, aired an exclusive interview with Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape in 1994. Fans and critics of the entertainer took to social media to tweet their frustration with Nicki’s response to Hough’s story, expressing their disappointment in the rapper for her alleged harassment and mistreatment of Hough after she went public with her story. Hough is currently suing the couple for directly and indirectly threatening and harassing her.

