Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Refusing To Get Vaccinated & Reportedly Liking Conspiracy Theories Online

Never one to hide his opinion, Kyrie Irving’s involved in yet another controversial act.
Saturday evening Rolling Stone published a bombshell piece detailing the inner workings of the NBA’s attempt to get all of its players vaccinated against the coronavirus. While 90% are reportedly vaccinated, the rest consists of some notable superstars who refuse to get the shot. Of those players, one of the biggest is Kyrie Irving.
Irving has recently been following and liking conspiracy posts on Instagram that state the Moderna vaccine has a chip in it and it connects Black people to a master computer that leads to “a master plan for Satan.”
While the 29-year-old is known to not speak to the media often, Rolling Stone spoke to his aunt Tyki Irving, who runs his family foundation, and confirmed that he refuses to get the vaccine which could pose major issues given New York’s mandate.
“There are so many other players outside of him who are opting out, I would like to think they would make a way,” Tyki Irving said. “It could be like every third game. So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement.”
Kyrie Irving PR relations coordinator pic.twitter.com/zPonJ4ykZJ— big Cody🦌 (@BallsackSports) September 26, 2021
Just tell Kyrie Irving there's a microchip in the vaccine that prevents you from falling off the edge of the earth.— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 26, 2021
100% taking it if you say that.
Just read that article about Kyrie Irving and Jonathan Issac— 40 below Timbs Jim (@Rios___) September 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/xnUUejzfrY
Nobody:— RioBenSan (@RioBenSan) September 26, 2021
Absolutely nobody:
Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/AK5aJH3hXj
Kyrie Irving at NBA players association meetings pic.twitter.com/jLdJJSEXsO— pwnteam (@pwnteam) September 26, 2021
how Kyrie Irving feels after watching the 1st YouTube video on literally any topic pic.twitter.com/DbsmNXrA4x— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 26, 2021
Jonathan Isaac and Kyrie Irving have a sample size to investigate the "effects" of the vaccine. It's called "the WNBA". They somehow had 99% of their workforce vaccinated without complaints of bullying or religious exemptions or crusades for the unvaxxed. Just talk to THEM pic.twitter.com/eLayk8yIz7— The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) September 26, 2021
A master computer for a plan of Satan https://t.co/toQ3AlM0Iy— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 26, 2021
Kyrie Irving is flat out insane pic.twitter.com/3HEzDE0Efo— John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) September 26, 2021
Nets fans to Kyrie’s aunty: pic.twitter.com/kCH0xFGtXg— Jac Manuell (@TheJManJBT) September 26, 2021
Kyrie — and every other anti-vax NBA player — needs to get vaccinated. This isn’t complicated.— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) September 26, 2021
Kyrie will get vaccinated. If he doesn’t the league will move on from him. Let’s just be honest. He isn’t LeBron James or Steph Curry.— Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) September 26, 2021
Pfizer Kyrie is gonna end up on those hypotheticals with Healthy D Rose and Isaiah Thomas with a gun— #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) September 26, 2021
Ben Simmons is what the media tries to convince you Kyrie Irving is— Depressed Nets Fan (@DepressedNets) September 25, 2021
