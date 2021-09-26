Watch: First-Look Teaser For Kanye West’s Upcoming Netflix Limited Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Featuring Mos Def

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix dropped a first-look teaser for Jeen-Yuhs, a limited documentary following the life of international rap sensation, Kanye West.

The limited documentary opens with a young Mos Def and Kanye West. Rapping their song “Two Words” from West’s 22004 album, The College Dropout. The two artists focus on their usual subject matter with social-political banter that leaves fans remembering how West became the global star we know today.

The short teaser is under two minutes, ending with Mos Def saying, “that’s me and K West. Oh sh*t.” The words “jeen-yuhs” appears on the screen.

Variety mentions the limited documentary will be co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as the director duo Coodie and Chike. The three-act documentary will follow West’s 2- year journey. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the Chicago rapper as he evolves from artist to businessman and the global brand he’s grown to be. The documentary is said to also explore his failed 2020 presidential bid and the impactful death of his mother, Donda West.

Named after his mother, West’s long-awaited album, Donda, broke countless records. The album reached No.1 on Apple Music’s top albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. Donda also broke the record for most-streamed artist and album in one day for the entire year. It became the most-played album on its first day of release on Apple Music ever.

Coodie and Chike revisit working with Kanye West after collaborating on his 2004 music video for “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire.”

A release date for Kanye West’s upcoming Netlfix limited documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for updates. Watch the short teaser trailer below.

