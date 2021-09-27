University Of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Shot and Killed at House Party

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

University of Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe was killed by gunfire at a house party on Sunday morning. He was a guest at the get-together in Salt Lake City’s trendy Sugar Hill neighborhood when some people burst on the scene, and a weapon was reportedly drawn.

“The people who were hosting the party wanted it to be a relatively small party,” said Brent Weisberg, spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department. He held a news conference to give the press details of the affair. “The individuals who showed up were not invited guests,” Weisberg continued. “They were asked to leave, and that is when this fight occurred.” Weisberg said at a morning news conference. Lowe lost his life, and another unnamed woman was also shot. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This was Lowe’s third season playing for the Utes, and he also became the first person to receive the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship this past August. Jordan eerily lost his life to guns in December of last year, too.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said when it was announced he was the scholarship’s inaugural recipient. Lowe even changed his jersey from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of his slain teammate. “[Ty] made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

With Lowe’s death, however, that dream has now ended tragically. His shooting is being treated as a homicide, and the assailants remain at large.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother, and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

