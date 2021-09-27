Twitter Showers Kash Doll With Praise After She Bares It All During “BMF” Sex Scene

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent’s got another hit on his hands.

What first started as Power grew to Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which just finished up its season premiere. Now the rapper-turned producer is taking a break from New York to chronicle the Black Mafia Family (BMF).

Born in Detroit, the show covers the real-life stories of brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory, who become one of the most powerful drug and money laundering organizations in American History. Like other shows that 50 is part of, he doesn’t hesitate to cast his friends in roles, like LaLa, Naturi Naughton, and Snoop Dogg. He’s doing the same in the BMF show since we know Eminem will make his debut, but everyone was most excited to see Kash Doll on the small screen.

However, many didn’t know that the Detroit native would be baring it all during her first scene in the new Starz show. That’s right– in the premiere episode, she’s engaged in a topless sex scene with the actor who plays Lil Meech. Of course, Kash Doll is always a hit when she drops thirst traps on Instagram, so Twitter was more than happy with her acting chops in BMF.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

