Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Galaxy Nails And They’re Out Of This World

Yesterday Megan Thee Stallion debuted a fresh set of galaxy nails that will have running to your nearest nail technician for an appointment. The award-winning rapper’s medley of planets and stars were carefully etched onto each of her nails, making the Universe the center of her fingertips.

If you’re into outer space, then this intergalactic manicure is right up your alley. The amount of time and detail put into these nails are so complex, it almost seems criminal to switch them up after 2 weeks. Because Megan is no stranger to a fun and extravagant manicure, we’ll absolutely see a new set in about a week or so.

When it comes to what’s trending in the nail world, I often default to artists like Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA. Long, over-the-top nails have always been a staple in Black culture. Women have used them as a form of artistic expression since the 80’s. From Flo Jo to Cardi B., we turned what was once perceived as ghetto nail art into a unique form of artistic expression. We started, and continue, a trend that continues to shape our culture.

I’m obsessed with Megan’s nails. It is definitely on my list of styles to try this fall. What do you think? Would you recreate this manicure?

