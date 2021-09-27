Video Shows Anti-Mask White Woman Kicked Out Of Black-Owned Business Over Pandemic Mandates

At this point, I’m pretty sure the reason white people keep reaching to connect mask requirements to the racial segregation of the Jim Crow era is the same reason they refuse to wear face masks in the first place: Their breath smells like 400 years of oppression and they’re afraid to breathe it back into their own nostrils.
In today’s episode of White People Want To Be Oppressed So Bad, a video has spread across social media showing a white woman losing her mind after being refused service at a restaurant because she refused to wear a face mask as a COVID-19 precaution while claiming, as many anti-maskers have, that she is medically exempt. In this case, she claimed repeatedly that she has PTSD, which I can only imagine, in this instance, stands for Pink Toe Susan Disease.
“You have no right to refuse service to me,” the clueless and hueless woman can be heard saying to an employee after refusing to leave. “I have PTSD. I can not wear a mask.”
Mind you, there was an anti-masker protest reportedly happening outside the restaurant at the time, which means the white woman is likely lying about her Porcelain-Tinted Skin Disorder preventing her from wearing a mask, and she was just there to flex her pseudo-activist white nonsense.
But because caucasity is a boundless phenomenon, and because the employee who ordered her to leave happened to be a Black woman, this white woman just had to invoke the Civil Rights Act in making some non-argument about her being discriminated against.
“Under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, I demand equal access,” she said before threatening to call the police and continuing to claim she suffers from Pale Troglodyte Supremacist Deficiency.
Later in the clip, the woman reminded us that white anti-maskers and white racists are cut from the same proverbial cloth by declaring, “As a Black person, you should be ashamed!”
“60 years ago, you couldn’t drink from the same water fountain as me, and now you’re discriminating against me,” she said.
Only in the warped minds of privileged white people is a business refusing a maskless person service in order to protect customers and staff from possible infection comparable to Black people being legally held as second class citizens and denied equal access, not just to water fountains, but to employment, housing, quality education, protection under the law and, among a long list of other things, basic humanity.
Anti-masker is not a race, gender, religion, nationality or sexual orientation. This is just people refusing to abide by a business’ rules and being denied service because of it. In fact, it’s easily arguable that anti-maskers are literally being judged by the content of their character.
But beyond that, if the worker who asked her to leave was white, it wouldn’t have even occurred to her to go there. But the white woman saw a person’s Blackness and immediately—for lack of a better term not constantly abused by colonizers—played the race card.
In short: White people are exhausting, and they’re constantly the cause of Black people’s actual PTSD.
SEE ALSO:
‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’ Gets Fired After Video Shows Her Confronting Black Couple
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Unvaccinated, Anti-Vax NBA Players For Their ‘Arrogance’ And Hypocrisy
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Tigger flag Karen
1 of 33
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
2. Victoria's Secret Karen
2 of 33
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
3. Mailbox Karen
3 of 33
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
4. Karen goes shopping at Ross
4 of 33
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Your cousin’s friend (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
5. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition5 of 33
6. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 6 of 33
7. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
7 of 33
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
8. Courtside Karen
8 of 33
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
9. Arlo SoHo Karen
9 of 33
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
10. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
10 of 33
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
11. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
11 of 33
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
12. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument12 of 33
13. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
13 of 33
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
14. St. Louis 'Karen'14 of 33
15. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men15 of 33
16. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
16 of 33
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
17. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video17 of 33
18. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
18 of 33
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
19. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait19 of 33
20. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’20 of 33
21. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
21 of 33
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
22. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"22 of 33
23. Karen's husband
23 of 33
24. Karen's other husband24 of 33
25.25 of 33
26.
26 of 33
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
27.
27 of 33
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
28.28 of 33
29.
29 of 33
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
30.30 of 33
31.
31 of 33
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
32.
32 of 33
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
33.
33 of 33
Video Shows Anti-Mask White Woman Kicked Out Of Black-Owned Business Over Pandemic Mandates was originally published on newsone.com