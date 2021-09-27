Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

‘Say Her Name’: Janelle Monáe’s New Song Draws Attention To Black Girls And Women Killed By Police

“Each of us is a daughter and we came together on a human to human level, sister to sister level to honor these names,” Monáe explained.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Ahead of International Daughters Day on Sept. 26, Janelle Monáe recently released a 17-minute long collaborative tribute song called “Say Her Name” in honor of 61 Black women and girls, from ages 7 to 93, who’ve lost their lives due to police violence.

“Say Her Name” follows up on Monáe’s previous collaborative protest anthem, 2015’s “Hell You Talmbout.” While speaking with PEOPLE, the musician explained that she wanted the latest project to “bring more awareness” to victims’ stories that mainstream media hasn’t covered. Also, she wanted to “allow their families an opportunity to be able to hear people sharing their stories about their daughters as the human beings they were and as the daughters they were.”

Monáe said after releasing “Hell You Talmbout” — which is sampled in “Say Her Name” — she “learned about the amount of women — Black women in particular — who had lost their lives to police violence and their stories were not covered.”

“I just felt like it was super important that we all, on a global scale, became aware,” the star added.

In the song, Monáe and other big names such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chlöe x Halle, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Tierra Whack, Zoë Kravitz, Brittany Howard, Asiahn, Isis V., Mj Rodriguez, Jovian Zayne, Angela Rye, Alicia Garza and Brittany Packnett Cunningham all chant the names of Black women and girls who’ve fatally suffered from police violence.

“Each of us is a daughter and we came together on a human to human level, sister to sister level to honor these names,” Monáe explained.

“Music has always been therapy for me. What this [song] is also doing is capturing a moment in our history and how we all came together to spread the word about who they are,” she added. “To be able to uplift their names in this song is taking a piece of American history and taking a piece of what has happened so that history won’t repeat itself again.”

All proceeds of the anthem will go to the African-American Policy Forum’s #SayHerName campaign, which helps the family of those who’ve lost loved ones to police violence share their stories. 

Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw, a co-founder of the organization, noted that “The saying her name was the creation of that cacophony of sound. We needed to not only say their names, but explode the sound barrier by saying the names that had been erased for so long.”

“[When] we say their names, we bring awareness to the fact that so many of their families experience not just the loss of the daughter, but the loss of the loss,” Crenshaw added. “It’s like their killing doesn’t mean anything and because it doesn’t get reported, there’s an additional trauma that the family has to deal with.”

In the song “Say Her Name,” the following Black women and girls are tributed: Rekia Boyd, Latasha Nicole Walton, Atatiana Jefferson, Kendra James, Priscilla Slater, Yuvette Henderson, Renee Davis, Kyam Livingston, Cynthia Fields, Kindra Chapman, India Kager, Shelly Frey, LaJuana Phillips, Kisha Michael, Dannette Daniels, Crystal Ragland, Pamela Turner, Latandra Ellington, Crystalline Barnes, Korryn Gaines, Michelle Cusseaux, India Cummings, Sandra Bland, Symone Marshall, Yvette Smith, Margaret Mitchell, Mya Hall, Tyisha Miller, Alesia Thomas, Kayla Moore, Alberta Spruill, Breonna Taylor, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Nizah Morris, LaTanya Haggerty, Layleen Polanco, Shereese Francis, Sheneque Proctor, April Webster, Kathryn Johnston, Michelle Shirley, India Beaty, Tanisha Anderson, Sandy Guardiola, Shukri Ali Said, Duanna Johnson, Eleanor Bumpurs, Jessica Williams, Sarah Riggins, Charleena Lyles, Sharmel Edwards, Deborah Danner, Joyce Curnell, Natasha McKenna, Darnesha Harris, Pearlie Golden, Miriam Carey and Tarika Wilson.

Hear the song in full down below.

SEE ALSO:

Justice For Ta’Neasha Chappell: Family Of Woman Who Died In Police Custody Hires Breonna Taylor Attorneys

All The Ways Sandra Bland’s Legacy Lives On 6 Years After Her Death

Ma'Khia Bryant

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

16 photos Launch gallery

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Continue reading #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

[caption id="attachment_4104720" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: APU GOMES / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021 With the high-profile nature of Breonna Taylor's killing on March 13, 2020, she has all but come to symbolize police violence against Black women. But the truth is that the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in a hail of police bullets blindly fired into her home during the botched execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant is far from the only Black woman who has been victims of cops in instances of preventable violence. And even though police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That initially was the case for Taylor, worse home was incorrectly targeted for drugs in search of a man the Louisville Metro Police Department already had in custody. When her boyfriend suspected the unannounced cops were burglars, he legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and there were no drugs at the home. Still, the police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder. None of the officers involved was required to wear body cameras. On Tuesday as Black communities breathed a sigh of relief that George Floyd's murderer was found guilty on all accounts, Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl was killed at the hands of police in Columbus, Ohio. Police released dash cam footage of the treacherous shooting which showed police responding to a physical altercation outside of a Columbus home. Reports surfaced that Ma'Khia called the police to the residence because she was fearful of her safety. Footage shows police approach the home as a group of young people standing in a driveway. The video appears to show Bryant as she pushes or swings at an individual who falls to the ground. Bryant then seems to swing a knife at a girl who is seated on the hood of a car. Police fire what sounds like four shots at Bryant, fatally striking her. Bryant's shooting comes in the wake of back-to-back excessive force shootings in Columbus resulting in the deaths of three men, Miles Jackson, Casey Goodson Jr., and Andre Hill. Her family launched a GoFundMe as an effort to raise funds for legal fees. The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October 2019 when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. That is, not to mention Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland and so many others. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName makes sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

‘Say Her Name’: Janelle Monáe’s New Song Draws Attention To Black Girls And Women Killed By Police  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

‘Say Her Name’: Janelle Monáe’s New Song Draws…

 15 hours ago
07.08.48
Photos
Close