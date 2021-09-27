Civil Rights & Social Justice
‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’ Gets Fired After Video Shows Her Confronting Black Couple

Racist white people never want to admit they're racist no matter how many boxes they check on the "I heart anti-Blackness" checklist.

We all know that a lot of white people have convinced themselves that racist language isn’t actually racist language as long as the N-word wasn’t dropped, but Black people have been hip to the N-word-alternative terms used by passive-aggressive racists for some time now. From their flagrant use of the word “thug” to the various references to monkeys and gorillas, there are no “dog whistles” anymore, only caucasified bullhorns.

One form of diet bigotry behavior I find particularly cringe-worthy is when white people get into confrontations with Black people and they suddenly start digging into the washcloth-less rabbit hole of what white people think Black vernacular is—especially when they start in with random references to “the hood.”

On Saturday, Frederick Joseph was at a dog park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, with his fiancee, Porsche Landon, when the Black couple and their dog happened across an unidentified white woman—we’ll just call her Klan-ish Karen—who they said told them to “stay in your hood” during a spat over the couple’s dog, which they said she had mistaken for some other dog. 

Joseph didn’t start recording the confrontation until after KK-Karen allegedly made the comment, but the video starts with him repeating the slur that white people love to pretend is not a slur.

“Stay in our hood? I’m sorry, what?” Joseph is heard asking at the start of the video.

The white woman’s response isn’t really audible, but she doesn’t appear to deny using the language, and, at any rate, another passerby, a white man, is asked if he heard her say it, to which he responds, “She did.”

In an interview with CBS New York, Joseph revealed a little more context in regards to how the confrontation started with the white woman who probably thinks the Urban Dictionary adequately serves as a negro whisperer bible.

“She’s like, ‘You’re not from around here. Go back to your hood. Stay in your hood. Stay in your hood,’” he said. “So I’m like, ‘Stay in my hood?’ Right, like? ‘You’re being racist right now,’ and she’s like, ‘I’m not being racist.’”

Racist white people never want to admit they’re racist no matter how many boxes they check on the “I heart anti-Blackness” checklist. So even though she’s accused of using racist language to tell Black people they don’t belong in her neighborhood—which alone is enough to have you well on your way to cashing in your Bigot Bingo card—she thinks she gets to play innocent, because, again, no n-word means no racism in her mind.

Joseph went on to explain that Karen had confused the couple’s dog with some other dog who had been barking loudly.

“I tried to explain, like, ‘I think you have the wrong dog,’ and then she just starts, like, going completely out of left field,” he said. “At that point, I’m like, look, what you’re doing is deeply, deeply offensive, deeply racist, and I want to get this on camera because I don’t want there to be any misconceptions about what took place here.”

Landon chimed in telling CBS, “She was saying a lot of things, and that’s when, like, finally, like, ‘You guys need to take your dog out of here. You people shouldn’t even be here.’”

According to CBS, Klan-ish Karen is now Jobless Jenny as the woman reportedly lost her job Bevy behind the incident.

After Joseph’s video went viral, Bevy CEO, Derek Anderson tweeted that he fired Karen.

“Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated,” Anderson tweeted Sunday.

[caption id="attachment_4116556" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Stephanie Denaro, an unabashed N-word user who will be forever known as "Bagel Karen." | Source: Reddit / r/PublicFreakout[/caption] UPDATED: 7:15 p.m. ET, Sept. 16, 2021 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. That was true yet again in a video that was recently making the rounds on social media and showed a white woman walking her dog threatening an app-arent neighbor and fellow dog-walker who was Black. It was unclear what the confrontation in what appeared to be an apartment complex stemmed from, but the white woman was the clear aggressor. The white woman was cursing up a storm, dropping F bombs left and right, as the Black woman apparently just stood there and recorded Karen's angry outburst. When the white woman yells for the Black woman to "get the f**k out of here," the Black woman calmly responds, "I live here." The white woman retreats, but then comes back at the Black woman saying inexplicably, "b*tches like you are the reason cellphones are a thing these days." The video's caption says, "I was minding my black business walking my dog when..." The post was accom[panied by the now-obligatory #karensgonewild hashtag. "Let's find her," the caption encouraged the woman's followers. Watch the unfortunate encounter below. https://twitter.com/TomthunkitsMind/status/1438307714065702912?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

'Stay In Your Hood': Dog Park 'Karen' Gets Fired After Video Shows Her Confronting Black Couple  was originally published on newsone.com

