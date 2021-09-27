Bankers Life Fieldhouse renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever has a new name.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse will now be known as Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gainbridge describes itself as “a self-managed digital platform providing access to trusted financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology.”

The stadium opened in 1999 as Conseco Fieldhouse and became known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2011.

The Bankers Life naming rights expired on June 30, 2019.

More information will be announced at a 9 a.m. press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett.