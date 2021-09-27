Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Blueface’s recent antics seem to have him lined up to either pay out huge settlements or even do a bid behind bars, so it’s not surprising that the LA rapper is out in Puerto Rico enjoying his freedom while he can.

Linking up with Eladio Carrion and Jon Z for the clip to “B!TH#S,” Blueface heads to PR to take in the great weather, blue ocean, and of course, the thick Boricua women of the island. The man even raps in Spanish. Lowkey struggle Spanish but not bad.

Back in the US, J. Cole and Joyner Lucas link up to talk about their women problems and in their clip to “Your Heart” show how their partners went from loving them to Erica Mena at the drop of a dime. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned forreal.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Alicia Keys featuring Swae Lee, Kodie Shane featuring Rick Ross, and more.

BLUEFACE, ELADIO CARRION & JON Z – “B!TCH#S”

JOYNER LUCAS & J. COLE – “YOUR HEART”

ALICIA KEYS FT. SWAE LEE – “LALA (UNLOCKED)”

KODIE SHANE FT. RICK ROSS – “FACETIME”

SEVYN STREETER & JEREMIH – “WET DREAMZ”

REMBEL FT. LIL YACHTY – “ROCC CLIMBING”

YOUNG BUCK – “RUNNING OFF”

SINGAPORE KANE – “DOOMSDAY KIDS”

ONLY ONE FELIPE FT. LANDSTRIP CHIP & SEDDY HENDRINX – “LUCKY”

10K.CAASH FT. KEN! – “ALLEN IVERSON”

Blueface, Eladio Carrion & Jon Z “B!TCH#S,” Joyner Lucas & J. Cole “Your Heart” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: