INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) announced on Monday that it is completely out of space for cats and dogs.

This means animals that are coming into the shelter are now being placed in temporary crates until a cage or kennel opens up. The shelter is urging anyone who has been thinking of adopting a new fur-baby to their family is recommended to do so now.

Adoptions are free, and appointments are no longer needed. To see of their adoptable animals, click here.

If you are not able to adopt, there are other ways you can help the shelter:

Foster an IACS animal. IACS says they are always in need of foster families. Being a foster helps them get animals out of the stressful shelter environment, while also allowing the shelter to see how they interact in a home. IACS provides all of the necessary supplies for fostering. If you’re interested in learning more, or would like to apply to foster an animal, click here.

Share their story. By sharing the shelter’s social media posts, it helps spread the word throughout the community.

Sign up to be an IACS Volunteer. IACS is always looking for volunteers to come help around the shelter. To learn more about their volunteer program, or to apply, click here.

Make a monetary donation. IACS is supported financially by our non-profit partner, the Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services foundation. Donations help a number of programs throughout the shelter, including Indy C.A.R.E.S. The program is dedicated to helping keep pets in their homes and out of the shelter by providing food and supplies, medical care, spay and neuter, pet deposits, and much more. Information about Indy C.A.R.E.S. can be found here. If you would like to donate to the Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services, click here.

IACS is out of room, offering free walk-in adoptions was originally published on wtlcfm.com

