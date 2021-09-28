National
Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face After Assaulting Black Men On Subway

I mean, seriously—how hard is it to just leave Black people alone?

subway karen

Source: reddit user / Reddit

The entitled and caucasified mind of a Karen must be a strange and wonderful place—so much so that white women, who have enjoyed generations of perceived innocence and harmlessness, are having a tough time adjusting to a world where their white nonsense is no longer tolerated and is instead recorded and posted to social media for the world to see and shame them for their behavior.

Also, Black people are not allowing themselves to be abused by these pale wild animals in their natural habitats of privilege and completion protection.

In a video posted on Reddit on Sunday, one woman of the wild and washcloth-less persuasion can be seen screeching at two Black men on the subway for something apparently having to do with them existing in close proximity to her.  Maybe the woman was afraid she was going to catch some kind of negro sickness that would have her craving various spices in her food, uncontrollably clapping on the two and four and finally coming under the realization that skipping leg day is for workouts, not showers.

Either way, Subway Susan, aka Trainwreck Trish, aka Railroad Roseanne, appeared to be very upset and can be heard calling the pair of Black men a “piece of s**t” and “garbage” just before prying her pasty white self out of her seat to assault one of them.

According to the Daily Dot, Pale Passenger Patty actually hit the first Black man in the face with her iPad, which resulted in him hitting her back in the face and then exiting the subway car as she proceeds to hit him again repeatedly. (Black people just aren’t safe as long as these violent thugs are allowed to roam free.)

The other Black man followed his friend out of the subway car, but he couldn’t get out before the woman started to hit him in the face with her iPad and then, as far as I can tell, attempted to rob him by snatching his backpack. The man snatched his property back from her, but since this Karen was especially feral and unwilling to end her attack, she grabbed it again and spilled the food inside all over the subway car.

After finally getting his bag back, the attacker and attempted thief, who is apparently confused about how playing the victim even works, erroneously claimed he “got in her face” before, once again,  calling him a “piece of s**t.”

After that came the glorious moment where her second victim opened his bottle of soda and sprayed it all over the dried-up mayonnaise hive that is her face.

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 9:40 a.m. ET, Sept. 28, 2021 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. Frederick Joseph was at a dog park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, with his fiancee, Porsche Landon, when the Black couple and their dog happened across an unidentified white woman—we’ll just call her Klan-ish Karen—who they said told them to “stay in your hood” during a spat over the couple’s dog, which they said she had mistaken for some other dog. https://twitter.com/FredTJoseph/status/1441919836112650242 Another video that was recently making the rounds on social media and showed a white woman walking her dog threatening an apparent neighbor and fellow dog-walker who was Black. It was unclear what the confrontation in what appeared to be an apartment complex stemmed from, but the white woman was the clear aggressor. The white woman was cursing up a storm, dropping F bombs left and right, as the Black woman apparently just stood there and recorded Karen's angry outburst. When the white woman yells for the Black woman to "get the f**k out of here," the Black woman calmly responds, "I live here." The white woman retreats, but then comes back at the Black woman saying inexplicably, "b*tches like you are the reason cellphones are a thing these days." The video's caption says, "I was minding my black business walking my dog when..." The post was accompanied by the now-obligatory #karensgonewild hashtag. "Let's find her," the caption encouraged the woman's followers. Watch the unfortunate encounter below. https://twitter.com/TomthunkitsMind/status/1438307714065702912?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

