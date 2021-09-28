Instagram User Reveals Her Great Grandmother Owned Quilt A$AP Rocky Wore to Met Gala

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky attended the Met Gala earlier this month wearing a giant quilt from ERL’s spring 2022 collection. He eventually took the coat off to reveal a black tuxedo underneath. As it turns out, ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz copped the quilt from a California thrift store.

As reported by PEOPLE, a woman named Sarah shared a photo on Instagram of Rocky and his girlfriend Rihanna on the Met Gala red carpet side-by-side with a photo of the quilt on a bed at Sarah’s family’s home.

“So my great grandmothers quilt was donated to an antique/thrift store a while back. When I saw the #metgala Photo I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt,” Sarah wrote in the caption.

“I read the Vogue article about the designer finding the quilt in Southern California and with his office not that far from us in Venice, California, I demanded that my mom go look for the photos of it on our old bed,” she explained.

“Looks like great grandma Mary went to the #metgala with @asaprocky and @erl__________ they wrote a @voguemagazine article too ” she added.

Check out her post below.

Linnetz told Vogue that he did indeed find the quilt at a thrift store.

“I quilted on things that were important to me, from my dad’s bathrobe to my boxers,” Linnetz shared. “Then we used these amazing plaids and flannels and embroidered my family’s name all over the quilt.”

Linnetz worked with a Brooklyn-based quilter to add his personal touches to the quilt, per the report.

In a follow-up post, Sarah noted that her family is proud that their great-grandmother’s quilt made it to the red carpet.

“I posted this because I found it amazing that some thing that my great grandmother made out of love for my mother, to be used to keep her warm, and was donated so that it might keep somebody else warm or sold to raise funds for a lovely charity, ended up being used for an amazing statement art piece by amazingly talented people who took it to the next level,” she wrote, sharing more photos of the quilt in its original form.

“And to everyone who is concerned that we gave away this quilt, please don’t be worried we still have many quilts and afghans and handmade lovey’s that she left behind for us,” she added in the second post below.

