Another L: Omarosa Scores Victory Against Donald Trump In Battle To Enforce N.D.A. Against Her

Donald Trump, for whatever reason, loves to take things to litigation or, in this case, arbitration, but he can’t seem to win most of the legal battles he is involved in.

The New York Times is reporting that Trump was handed another L in his attempt to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House aide during his tumultuous presidency and a contestant on The Apprentice. Manigault wound up writing a tell-all book detailing how unhinged Trump was during his time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and he was not too pleased about that.

Trump and his team filed the case in August 2018 with the American Arbitration Association in New York, and we are now just getting a decision that was made on Friday (Sept. 24) but handed down on Monday (Sept.27). Not only will Manigualt not have to worry about violating the N.D.A. she signed, but she is will also collect legal fees from the Trump campaign.

“Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” Ms. Manigault Newman said in a statement. “Finally, the bully has met his match!”

The Trump campaign took action against Manigault Newman immediately after releasing her book “Unhinged” claiming that she violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016. It stated she would not reveal any information about the orange menace’s personal life, family, or business.

Manigault Newman’s book painted a damning picture of a president who was “out-of-control,” in a “state of mental decline,” plus was racist and a misogynist, something we all knew about him. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka Trump also caught strays in the book. As expected, Trump advisers tried to make Ms. Manigault Newman look like she was capping, but she was ready and provided receipts in the form of audio recordings to back up her claims.

In typical Trump fashion, he didn’t mention anything about the L he was handed but did take time to attack Omarosa personally in a statement he issued on Tuesday (Sept.28).

Trump is notorious for making people who work with him sign N.D.A. agreements because he is very protective of his shady image. He might have another fight on his hands as Stephanie Grisham, one of Mr. Trump’s former White House press secretaries, is set to release her book about her time in the White House. It is being said that the book will paint a very unflattering picture of both the former president and his wife, Melania Trump.

We love to see it.

