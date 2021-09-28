Eminem To Open Up ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Restaurant In Detroit

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti…”

This week Eminem will officially be branching out of the rap game and trying his hand at the restaurant business when he opens the doors to his own spaghetti restaurant in the D.

On September 29, Slim Shady will be pulling inspiration from a rhyme that’s damn near two decades old and introducing Detroit to his first Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant where tomato sauce soaked pasta is the star of the menu and it will be served in quite some interesting ways.

Serving orders of spaghetti and meatballs in Chinese takeout boxes and spaghetti in-between two slices of bread (“S’ghetti Sandwiches”), Mom’s Spaghetti might very well be the game’s first gourmet struggle pasta eatery to open it’s doors.

Heck, even the commercial spot seems like it was shot with a VHS camcorder for a public access channel or something.

You’d think with the millions he’s earned over the decades, Eminem would put at least another $100 into the budget for this commercial. Still, you know Em’s legion of fans will be flocking when the doors open at 5pm tomorrow (September 29).

Working in conjunction with his manager, Paul Rosenberg and the Union Joints restaurant group, the new takeout spot will be opening up at 2131 Woodward Avenue “in the alley between Union Assembly and The Fillmore.”

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Paul Rosenberg, manager for Eminem.”

Don’t be surprised if it becomes a tourist attraction for Eminem fans who visit Detroit for years to come.

Will y’all be stopping by Mom’s Spaghetti anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

