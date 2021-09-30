BET Announces ‘Rap City’ Return For Special Broadcast October 5

For seasoned Hip-Hop fans, Rap City was more than just an afternoon program: It was the place where many of their favorite rappers kicked back and talked music weekdays on cable television. Of course, we can’t forget the freestyles – top acts like Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Ludacris, Nas and Eminem were just a few music legends to showcase their verbal skills in the booth.

Sadly, the show ended its run in 2008. But thanks to the magic of YouTube, many legendary moments from the BET series can still be viewed online. And even better, the network recently announced the return of Rap City for one special night.

“Rap City ’21 is a special edition of the program just for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage,” BET said, per their official website. “The one-hour segment is set to premiere Tuesday, October 5 at 8 PM ET before the ceremony as a celebration of the network’s commitment to the culture’s past, present and future.”

“I’m excited at the opportunity to revive this legendary piece of culture! All your favorite stars and their bars on display,” added Big Tigger.

Rap City ’21 airs on BET October 5 at 8 PM/ET followed by the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

