Actress, mama & wifey Gabrielle Union stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her new memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?, and shocked fans when she revealed her love for the strip club is pretty expensive.

Magic City which is a pretty well known strip club seems to be one of Gabrielle’s favorites and the strippers love her too.

Gabrielle said when she walks in they yell “Gab Union!”

It’s clearly for good reasons and one I’m sure is because she drops some big money on the ladies. Per Gabby she said it’s about $10-20 thousand.

Also, if you’re wondering if her hubby D Wade accompanies his wifey for a night out of stripper fun, Gab says no. She normally goes solo or with a group of friends.

Check out the full interview below.

Gabrielle Union Says She Drops $20K At The Strip Club was originally published on 92q.com