Six People Arrested For Spray Painting "Free Lil Wayne And Lil Boosie" In Protest Of Rappers Jail Sentences

Thisis50.com Reports Six people were arrested by the New Orleans Police Department Monday after allegedly spray-painting graffiti on a building in the French Quarter during an apparent protest over the incarceration of several local rap artists, according to police.

Off-duty police officers saw the suspects spray-painting “Free Lil Wayne” on the side of a building in the 900 block of Conti Street around 9 p.m. and notified the NOPD, according to spokesman Janssen Valencia.

New Orleans born rap star Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter, pleaded guilty in October to attempted weapons possession and expects to receive a one-year jail sentence. He is currently out on bond.

The men also placed a banner across Royal and Canal streets calling on authorities to release Torrence “Lil Boosie” Hatch, a Baton Rouge rapper who pleaded guilty in September to a marijuana possession charge and is currently in prison. The group also placed police barricades and metal garbage cans in the 100 block of Burgundy to halt traffic.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled but were apprehended nearby, Valencia said. The six subjects were charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest by flight and criminal damage to property.

Three of the suspects were listed as homeless, two were from Monroe and the third from Pennsylvania.

