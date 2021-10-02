Sports
Kyrie Irving Promised Lifetime Membership to Adult Website If He Gets the Vaccine

NBA guard Kyrie Irving may have been bold when it comes to taking his “mask off,” but he certainly has kept mum with regard to his vaccination status. The NBA has already said that players will not be paid for any games missed due to their choice to remain unvaxxed, which would reportedly cost Irving well over $300K per game. So Max Bennett, vice president of Stripchat, wrote a public letter to the mercurial hooper in the hopes of changing his mind.

“We know that the scientific community and NBA have been unable to offer you everything you want to get this vaccine,” wrote Bennett, “but we think we might just have the thing to influence you.” He let Irving know that all it would take is one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he would receive “Stripchat VIP access for life with an ultimate subscription” to fulfill whatever virtual desires he has.

“With this subscription,” Bennett continued, “you’ll be able to anonymously spy on shows or private message any model with no limits. We’ll also provide you with one private show with any model of your choice.”

Beer, Krispy Kreme donuts, and even cash have been used as incentives for people to get the shot, but this would be a pretty “sexy” offer. Furthermore, Irving isn’t the only NBA player who has refused to publicly confirm he received the vaccine.
Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal, and Michael Porter, Jr. are only a handful of other players who have expressed hesitation with regard to getting vaccinated. The NBA rejected Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption, and Porter, Jr. said he’s not comfortable with taking the shot even though he contracted the virus twice.
was originally published on cassiuslife.com

