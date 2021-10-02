Kyrie Irving Promised Lifetime Membership to Adult Website If He Gets the Vaccine

NBA guard Kyrie Irving may have been bold when it comes to taking his “mask off,” but he certainly has kept mum with regard to his vaccination status. The NBA has already said that players will not be paid for any games missed due to their choice to remain unvaxxed, which would reportedly cost Irving well over $300K per game. So Max Bennett, vice president of Stripchat, wrote a public letter to the mercurial hooper in the hopes of changing his mind.
“We know that the scientific community and NBA have been unable to offer you everything you want to get this vaccine,” wrote Bennett, “but we think we might just have the thing to influence you.” He let Irving know that all it would take is one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he would receive “Stripchat VIP access for life with an ultimate subscription” to fulfill whatever virtual desires he has.
“With this subscription,” Bennett continued, “you’ll be able to anonymously spy on shows or private message any model with no limits. We’ll also provide you with one private show with any model of your choice.”
Kyrie Irving PR relations coordinator pic.twitter.com/zPonJ4ykZJ— Bay Sports® CA (@BallsackSports) September 26, 2021
Just tell Kyrie Irving there's a microchip in the vaccine that prevents you from falling off the edge of the earth.— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 26, 2021
100% taking it if you say that.
Just read that article about Kyrie Irving and Jonathan Issac— 🧜🏽♂️ (@Rios___) September 26, 2021
pic.twitter.com/xnUUejzfrY
Kyrie Irving in the NBA group chat pic.twitter.com/sro7pdeUp6— Sam Amigo (@alfonsohoops) September 26, 2021
Nobody:— RioBenSan (@RioBenSan) September 26, 2021
Absolutely nobody:
Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/AK5aJH3hXj
Kyrie Irving at NBA players association meetings pic.twitter.com/jLdJJSEXsO— pwnteam (@pwnteam) September 26, 2021
how Kyrie Irving feels after watching the 1st YouTube video on literally any topic pic.twitter.com/DbsmNXrA4x— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 26, 2021
Jonathan Isaac and Kyrie Irving have a sample size to investigate the "effects" of the vaccine. It's called "the WNBA". They somehow had 99% of their workforce vaccinated without complaints of bullying or religious exemptions or crusades for the unvaxxed. Just talk to THEM pic.twitter.com/eLayk8yIz7— The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) September 26, 2021
A master computer for a plan of Satan https://t.co/toQ3AlM0Iy— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 26, 2021
Kyrie Irving is flat out insane pic.twitter.com/3HEzDE0Efo— John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) September 26, 2021
Nets fans to Kyrie’s aunty: pic.twitter.com/kCH0xFGtXg— Jac Manuell (@TheJManJBT) September 26, 2021
Kyrie — and every other anti-vax NBA player — needs to get vaccinated. This isn’t complicated.— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) September 26, 2021
Kyrie will get vaccinated. If he doesn’t the league will move on from him. Let’s just be honest. He isn’t LeBron James or Steph Curry.— Laker Central 🎙🎧🎥📝 (@LakerCentral365) September 26, 2021
Pfizer Kyrie is gonna end up on those hypotheticals with Healthy D Rose and Isaiah Thomas with a gun— #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) September 26, 2021
Ben Simmons is what the media tries to convince you Kyrie Irving is— Depressed Nets Fan (@DepressedNets) September 25, 2021
