An Update on Indy’s Quality of Life Survey

Earlier this year we used this hour of air time on Open Lines as an official forum to ask you, if the money was there, what would you like to see happen to improve the quality of life for African Americans in Indianapolis? Tony Mason and Willis Bright, Karlin Tichenor are some of the people behind that initiative and are back this morning to give us an update on the feedback they received from you through a number of public listening sessions that they’ve held over the past few months and the announcement of 5 additional meetings for this month.

There will be 5 public meetings in October: The meetings will be held on the Indianapolis Urban League’s Facebook page. More info at IAAQLI.org

· Wednesday, October 6 (6:00-7:00pm)

· Saturday, October 9 (11:30-12:30P)

· Tuesday, October 12 (6:00-7:00P)

· Wednesday, October 13 (11:30-12:30P)

· Wednesday October 20 (10:00-1100A)

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

