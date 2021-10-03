Celebrity News
B2K Issues Formal Statement After Lil Fizz & Omarion Make Peace Following Apryl Jones Tryst

B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA

The Millennium Tour kicked off on Friday (October 1) and while fans were treated to performances from Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins and B2K, they also saw Lil Fizz and Omarion make peace following their 2019 drama regarding Fizz dating the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones.

“I did some f*cked up sh*t to my brother,” Fizz said at the Forum in Inglewood, California. “I did some snake ass sh*t, and I’m not proud of it. So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

A day after the viral moment, B2K’s official Instagram account released a statement regarding the situation and the group carrying no drama into the remaining tour dates.

“It takes a real man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs,” the comment wrote. “The winners of last night. #Boys4Life.”

The drama kicked off in 2019 when Jones not only revealed she had sex with Fizz but proudly boasted about their sex life. The back and forth didn’t seem to break Omarion, who confirmed he was living an unbothered life regarding the two.

“I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it,” he told DJ Vlad. “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy.”

He added, “She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life. I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative.”

Ultimately, Fizz and Jones split up in early 2020 and Jones later moved on to date Dr. Dre. It’s unclear if the pair are still an item but for B2K’s sake, war over a woman wasn’t worth splitting more than 20 plus years of friendship.

