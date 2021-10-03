Celebrity News
A Superstar stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry! Singer, producer, writer, actress, and the list goes on….Jade Novah stopped the Lemonade Stand to talk about her latest single out now “I Just wanna know.’ The songstress talked about her experience opening up Rihanna’s Fenty X Savage show and what it’s been like to get a blessing from Rih. Has Queen Bey heard Jade’s infamous impression of her? You have to grab your glass and check out the full interview to find out! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all that!

Jade Novah Talks ‘I Just Wanna Know,’ Working With Rihanna, SNL Auditions, Her Future + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

