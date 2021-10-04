Keke Palmer is not shy about sharing her beauty journey with others. Last year, she opened up about her experience with acne and her PCOS diagnosis, using that experience to share messages of hope to those dealing with unresolved skin issues. And now, the actress is sharing her hair experiences with the world, opening up about how she’s learned to love her natural hair while becoming her own hair goals, in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.
In a recent interview with ELLE.com, Keke explained how she started off loving her hair at a young age, but then noticed changes in her locs as she got to a certain point. “When I was younger, I was very fond of my hair,” she said. “It just reached a certain point where I started to feel like I didn’t know my hair as well as I had used to. I didn’t feel even as comfortable with my natural hair. That’s when I started to feel like, okay, there was something that I needed to do. I needed to reconnect myself to my hair.”
Keke then did the one thing that many women do when they’re ready to start their hair care routine over: she did the big chop and completely restarted her entire hair journey. “I felt so free and beautiful,” she told ELLE.com of the experience. “My identity was not so heavily weighted on my hair. I became so much, feeling freer and more relaxed. I was excited to give my hair just a fresh start, to grow and be its very best.”
How Keke Palmer Became Her Own Hair Goals: ‘I Needed To Reconnect Myself To My Hair’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com