Boosie Badazz Removed From ‘Legends Of The Streetz’ Tour After Stage Brawl & Shooting

Boosie Badazz has been at odds with Instagram for cutting off a way to feed his family. Now he seems to be at odds with concert promoters after he was booted from the Legendz Of The Streetz tour.

The news comes after two separate incidents, one in Atlanta and one in Baltimore. Boosie was involved in an altercation on stage during his Atlanta set, not even two songs into his performance before the show was abruptly cut short.

Promoters didn’t allow other acts on the show, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, or Gucci Mane enjoy a hometown performance. Early Monday (October 4), a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and listed in critical condition following an afterparty Boosie was scheduled to make an appearance. The back-to-back incidents were enough for tour promoters to officially axe Boosie from the tour.

Staff at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena posted a message at the box office informing fans the “Set It Off” rapper wouldn’t be taking the stage on Monday (October 4).

“Boosie Badazz has been removed from the Legendz of the Streetz Tour,” the sign reads. “If you would like to request a refund to this evening’s concert tour, REFUNDS MUST BE OBTAINED PRIOR TO ENTERING THE VENUE AT POINT OF PURCHASE.”

Boosie captured the photo and posted it on Twitter.

“THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS,” he captioned the image. “READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL SH*T OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS LOVE YALL.”

The string of bad news follows some positive moves for Boosie following his My Struggle biopic release. The 38-year-old rapper received kudos from comedian Bill Cosby for his efforts and support and Lil Duval, who wanted Black Hollywood to show up for Boosie’s premiere in a similar fashion to 50 Cent‘s BMF.

“Every celeb you can think of was at BMF premiere,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. But at @hesbackagain2021 premiere I only saw @qcmceo_p @troublemmb and @iamdesibanks all I’m saying is we gotta support the streets the same way we support the mainstream stuff.”

He added, “Especially in the south. Cuz they really don’t f*ck wit us they just deal wit us. #staywoke.”

The Legendz of the Streetz Tour kicked off on September 30 and boasts performances from 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Lil Kim, Gucci Mane and Fabolous. The 11-date run wraps up on October 17 in Tampa, Florida.

Boosie Badazz Removed From ‘Legends Of The Streetz’ Tour After Stage Brawl & Shooting was originally published on theboxhouston.com