Noname has made her mark both as a talented musician but also a strong and consistent advocate of justice for oppressed citizens around the world. The Chicago native, along with her comrades, has announced the new Radical Hood Library, which puts an emphasis on servicing the Black and brown community first and foremost.

Noname, 30, established the Noname Book Club as an extension of her political stances and cultural ambitions as it relates to poor, working-class people. Much of Noname’s interests by way of her Twitter account were centered on the tenants of radicalism, socialism, and other related factors in those spaces.

The book club often shares free PDF books and suggests a monthly title for adults and children, then reads the material together for later discussion. The book club blossomed in the COVID-19 era and introduced those who initially were fans of Noname’s music to a new train of thought.

The Radical Hood Library opened on October 2 and as noted by the Twitter string below, it is based in Los Angeles.

From the tweet announcement:

We are so excited to finally open our Radical Hood Library! This is a black led organization that was created to service black/brown folks and the RSVP prioritization will reflect that.

There will be music, free food, and more! Please bring a new or used book. See you there!!!

While the finer details of the library aren’t widely known, it most certainly appears that this will be a launching point for other actions and organizing from the ground level on up. Noname did suffer some unnecessary critique over opening the space, but she has been overwhelmingly supported by those who see the vision for what it is.

A strong salute to Noname and the book club for opening the Radical Hood Library.

—

Photo: Getty

Strong Salute: Noname & Comrades Opens Radical Hood Library was originally published on hiphopwired.com

