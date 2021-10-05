Bag Security Program: Telfar Is Restocking All Of Its Bags In Every Size & Color Today

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re usually telling you about Telfar bags quickly selling out, but things are a bit different this time.

Owner Telfar Clemens is bringing back the Bag Security Program for the third time, which means you have the opportunity to buy any bag in any size and color, but you’ve got to be able to get through the checkout with the quickness. The third iteration of the Bag Security Program will give shoppers just 36 hours to take their pick, beginning October 5, 12 p.m. EDT and closes on October 6, 11:59 p.m. EDT; so stay locked to www.telfar.net

Previously you’d have to pay for the bag in full, but this time Clemens is making it even easier for everyone to get a chance to buy a bag by using Klarna, which lets you pay over the course of four installments.

While you can cop as much product as you want, the only catch is that the bags aren’t guaranteed to ship until the end of March 2022, so copping them as holiday gifts is out of the question.

In other Telfar news, the designer recently announced the beginning of Telfar.TV, a 24-hour “public access channel” that will feature all types of content from its community in collaboration with the Ummah Chroma Collective.

“We are building an ecology between our business and the freedom of this channel,” noted the brand in an official statement. “Our goal is to figure out a way to produce shows, movies, and so on, on the same scale as other networks without requiring the artists we work with to renounce the ownership of their ideas.”

